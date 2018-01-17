FACTBOX-Tennis-Maria Sharapova v Anastasija Sevastova

Jan 17 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Russia’s Maria Sharapova and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova before their second-round match at the Australian Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding).

MARIA SHARAPOVA

Age: 30

WTA ranking: 48 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008; French Open 2012, 2014; Wimbledon 2004; U.S. Open 2006)

2017 Australian Open performance: Did not play

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2008

2017 WTA win-loss record: 16-7

The resurgent Russian is among the few contenders at Melbourne Park to have a grand slam title to her name. The 30-year-old returned from a doping ban last season and went on to win the Tianjin Open.

She kickstarted the year with a semi-final appearance at Shenzhen and looked solid in her first-round win over Tatjana Maria this week.

14-ANASTASIJA SEVASTOVA

Age: 27

WTA ranking: 15 (Highest ranking: 15)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Fourth round 2011

2017 WTA win-loss record: 37-24

The 27-year-old Latvian finished last season with a semi-final appearance at the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai and backed it up with another run to the final four in Brisbane earlier this month.

In her first ever meeting with Sharapova, Sevastova claimed a surprise victory over three sets to reach only her second grand slam quarter-finals at the U.S. Open last year.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Sharapova 1 - Sevastova 1)

Sept. 2017 - Sharapova d Sevastova 7-6(3) 5-7 7-6(7) (Beijing, outdoor hard)

Sept. 2017 - Sevastova d Sharapova 5-7 6-4 6-2 (U.S. Open, outdoor hard) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)