January 19, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

FACTBOX-Tennis-Maria Sharapova v Angelique Kerber

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 19 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Russia's Maria
Sharapova and German Angelique Kerber before their third round
match at the Australian Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes
seeding).
    
    MARIA SHARAPOVA
    Age: 30
    WTA ranking: 48 (Highest ranking: 1)
    Grand slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008; French Open
2012, 2014; Wimbledon 2004; U.S. Open 2006)
    2017 Australian Open performance: Did not play
    Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2008
    2017 WTA win-loss record: 16-7
    Former champion Sharapova has continued her strong start to
the season and recorded commanding wins over German Tatjana
Maria and Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the opening two
rounds.
    The Russian has lost to Kerber in their last two meetings
but has the overall advantage, having ousted the German on four
previous occasions.
    Sharapova has progressed to the fourth round of the
Australian Open in each of her six appearances since 2011.
    
    21-ANGELIQUE KERBER
    Age: 30
    WTA ranking: 16 (Highest ranking: 1)
    Grand slam titles: 2 (Australian Open 2016; U.S. Open 2016)
    2017 Australian Open performance: Fourth round
    Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2016
    2017 WTA win-loss record: 28-23
    Kerber's quest to move on from an underwhelming 2017 season
has got off to a great start with the German marching to the
Sydney International title this month.
    The 30-year-old started her Australian Open campaign with a
dominant win over compatriot Anna-Lena Friedsam and marked her
birthday with a victory over Croatian Donna Vekic in their
second round match.
    
    HEAD-TO-HEAD (Sharapova 4 - Kerber 3)
    April 2015 - Kerber d Sharapova 2-6 7-5 6-1 (Stuttgart,
clay)
    July 2014 - Kerber d Sharapova 7-6(4) 4-6 6-4 (Wimbledon,
grass)
    April 2013 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-3 2-6 7-5 (Stuttgart,
clay)
    Oct. 2012 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-0 3-0 Retired (Beijing,
outdoor hard)
    May 2012 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-3 6-4 (Rome, clay)
    June 2012 - Kerber d Sharapova 6-4 6-4 (Paris, hard)
    Jan. 2012 - Sharapova d Kerber 6-1 6-2 (Melbourne, outdoor
hard)

 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
