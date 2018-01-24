FACTBOX-Tennis-Marin Cilic v Kyle Edmund

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Croatia’s Marin Cilic and Britain’s Kyle Edmund before their Australian Open semi-final on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding).

6-MARIN CILIC

Age: 29

ATP ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand slam titles: 1 (U.S. Open 2014)

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finalist 2010, 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2 6-2 4-6 7-6(5)

Second round: beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 7-5 6-2

Third Round: beat Ryan Harrison (U.S.) 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(4)

Fourth Round: beat Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6(0) 7-6(3)

Quarter-finals: beat Rafa Nadal (Spain) 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 Retired

The former U.S. Open champion has reached his second Australian Open semi-final, eight years after losing to Andy Murray at the 2010 tournament, after an injury forced top seed Rafa Nadal to retire in the fifth set of their quarter-final.

Cilic will be favourite to reach his first final in Australia after showing the courage to battle back twice against Nadal, with 49th-ranked Briton Kyle Edmund, a surprise semi-finalist, standing in his path.

KYLE EDMUND

Age: 23

ATP ranking: 49 (Highest ranking: 40)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finalist, 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Kevin Anderson 6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4

Second round: beat Denis Istomin 6-2 6-2 6-4

Third round: beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6(0) 3-6 4-6 6-0 7-5

Fourth round: beat Andreas Seppi 6-7(4) 7-5 6-2 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4

The 23-year-old, who has shown plenty of determination and grit at Melbourne Park this year, is two Australian Open wins away from completing an unlikely metamorphosis from the “other British player” behind Andy Murray to grand slam champion.

With three-time grand slam champion Murray unable to compete after hip surgery, Edmund has admirably carried the flag for British tennis and will be determined to extend his run, though getting past the experienced Cilic is certain to be tough.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Cilic 1 - Edmund 0)

Oct. 2017 - Cilic d Edmund 6-3 7-6(5) (Shanghai, hard) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)