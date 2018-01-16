FACTBOX-Tennis-Nick Kyrgios v Viktor Troicki

Jan 17 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Australian Nick Kyrgios and Serbia’s Viktor Troicki before their second-round match at the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding).

17-Nick Kyrgios

Age: 22

ATP ranking: 17 (Highest ranking: 13)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2015

2017 ATP win-loss record: 31-17

Local favourite Kyrgios is shouldering his nation’s hopes of a first home men’s champion since 1976 and he got his campaign off to a flying start with a straight-sets win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

Having claimed the Brisbane title this month, his first on the home soil, there is real optimism that the 22-year-old might mount a serious title challenge in Melbourne.

Viktor Troicki

Age: 31

ATP ranking: 65 (Highest ranking: 12)

Coach: Boris Pashanski

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Third round

Best Australian Open performance: Third round 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2017

2017 ATP win-loss record: 24-28

Troicki has often built his campaign on the back of a strong start to his season in Sydney, where he reached the semi-finals last season, but the Serb fell in the first round this month.

He also suffered an opening-round defeat at the Qatar Open and needed five sets to beat wildcard Alex Bolt in the first round at Melbourne Park.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Kyrgios 1 - Troicki 0)

Aug. 2017 - Kyrgios d Troicki 6-1 6-2 (Montreal, outdoor hard) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)