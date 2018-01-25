FACTBOX-Tennis-Roger Federer v Chung Hyeon

Jan 25 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Swiss Roger Federer and South Korean Chung Hyeon before their semi-final at the Australian Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

2-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 36

ATP ranking: 2 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 19 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2017 Australian Open performance: Winner

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Aljaz Bedene (Slovenia) 6-3 6-4 6-3

Second round: beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-4 6-4 7-6(4)

Third Round: beat 29-Richard Gasquet (France) 6-2 7-5 6-4

Fourth Round: beat Marton Fucsovics (Hungary) 6-4 7-6(3) 6-2

Quarter-finals: beat 19-Tomas Berdych 7-6(1) 6-3 6-4

The defending champion has scythed through the field at Melbourne Park without dropping a set to reach a record-extending 43rd grand slam semi-final.

With Rafa Nadal out of the tournament, Federer is a clear favourite to claim his 20th grand slam title and sixth Australian Open.

CHUNG HYEON

Age: 21

ATP ranking: 58 (Highest ranking: 44)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Semi-finals 2018

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat 32-Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-2 4-1 Retired

Second round: beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1

Third Round: beat 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5-7 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 6-0

Fourth Round: beat 14-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6(4) 7-5 7-6(3)

Quarter-finals: beat Tennys Sandgren 6-4 7-6(5) 6-3

Chung, who became his country’s first grand slam semi-finalist, is the surprise package of the tournament, having knocked out the Zverev brothers and 12-times grand slam winner Novak Djokovic.

The lowest ranked player into the last four at Melbourne Park since Marat Safin in 2004, world number 58 Chung faces his toughest test against the fluent Federer.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Never met previously) (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)