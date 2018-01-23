FACTBOX-Tennis-Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Romanian Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic before their quarter-final match at the Australian Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 26

WTA ranking: 1 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: First round

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2014, 2015

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Destanee Aiava (Australia) 7-6(5) 6-1

Second round: beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-2 6-2

Third round: beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 4-6 6-4 15-13

Fourth round: beat Naomi Osaka (Japan) 6-3 6-2

The feisty Romanian has maintained her unbeaten start to the season with routine wins in three of her four opening rounds at Melbourne Park, the exception being her nail-biting victory over American Davis in the third round.

With several top seeds already out, Shenzhen Open winner Halep is on course to win a maiden grand slam title but first has to overcome former world number one Karolina Pliskova, against whom she has a stellar record.

6-KAROLINA PLISKOVA

Age: 25

WTA ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals

Best Australian Open performance: Quarter-finals 2017

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) 6-3 6-4

Second round: beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil) 6-1 6-1

Third round: beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 7-6(6) 7-5

Fourth round: beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2

Pliskova has been stayed solid since losing her spot at the top the rankings in August and has progressed to the quarter-finals or further in four of her five tournaments since, kick-starting 2018 with a run to the semi-finals at Brisbane.

The Czech ace has dropped just one set on her way to the quarter-finals and will be eager to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for the first time as she rivals Halep in the hunt for a first major title.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Halep 5 - Pliskova 1)

June 2017 - Halep d Pliskova 6-4 3-6 6-3 (French Open, clay)

July 2016 - Halep d Pliskova 6-3 6-3 (Montreal, hard)

Feb. 2016 - Pliskova d Halep 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 (Fed Cup, hard)

Jan. 2016 - Halep d Pliskova 6-4 7-5 (Sydney, hard)

March 2015 - Halep d Pliskova 6-4 6-4 (Indian Wells, hard)

Feb. 2015 - Halep d Pliskova 6-4 7-6(4) (Dubai, hard) (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)