FACTBOX-Tennis-Tennys Sandgren v Chung Hyeon

Jan 24 (Reuters) - A look at the records of American Tennys Sandgren and South Korean Chung Hyeon before their quarter-final match at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

TENNYS SANDGREN

Age: 26

ATP ranking: 97 (Highest ranking: 85)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Did not play

Best Australian Open performance:

2017 ATP win-loss record: 2-6

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-4 7-6(2) 6-2

Second round: beat Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 6-2 6-1 6-4

Third Round: beat Maximilian Marterer (Germany) 5-7 6-3 7-5 7-6(5)

Fourth Round: beat Dominic Thiem (Austria) 6-2 4-6 7-6(4) 6-7(7) 6-3

The American is having a dream debut at the Australian Open, ousting high-ranking seeds Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem to progress to the last eight in just his third grand slam event.

The 26-year-old, who had failed to win a match in his two previous main draw appearances at majors, became the second debutant to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park in 20 years but must battle past fellow giant-slayer Chung Hyeon to keep his dream run going.

CHUNG HYEON

Age: 21

ATP ranking: 58 (Highest ranking: 44)

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Second round 2017

2017 ATP win-loss record: 29-18

2018 Australian Open results:

First round: beat Mischa Zverev (Germany) 6-2 4-1 Retired

Second round: beat Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1

Third Round: beat Alexander Zverev (Germany) 5-7 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 6-0

Fourth Round: beat Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6(4) 7-5 7-6(3)

Next Gen ATP Finals winner Chung is another surprise package at Melbourne Park this year, knocking out the Zverev brothers before earning a blockbuster win over 12-times grand slam winner Novak Djokovic.

In seven previous appearances at majors, Chung has suffered exits in the first three rounds but the Korean became the country’s first player to reach a grand slam quarter-final and is now a favourite to progress further against Sandgren.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Sandgren 0 - Chung 1)

Jan. 2018 - Chung d Sandgren 6-3 5-7 6-3 (Auckland, outdoor hard) (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by John O‘Brien)