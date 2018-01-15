FACTBOX-Tennis-Venus Williams v Belinda Bencic - match stats

MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Belinda Bencic's 6-3 7-5 victory over American Venus Williams in the first round at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix denotes seeding): 5-Williams Bencic Aces 2 5 Double faults 5 4 First serve percentage 70 58 Win percentage on first serve 57 76 Win percentage on second serve 38 48 Break points won 2/8 5/11 Winners 22 32 Total points won 59 76 Fastest serve (mph) 102 99 Match time: One hour and 53 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)