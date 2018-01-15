FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Tennis-Venus Williams v Belinda Bencic - match stats
January 15, 2018 / 4:44 AM / 2 days ago

FACTBOX-Tennis-Venus Williams v Belinda Bencic - match stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss
Belinda Bencic's 6-3 7-5 victory over American Venus Williams in
the first round at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix denotes
seeding):
    
                                  5-Williams     Bencic 
    Aces                              2            5
    Double faults                     5            4
    First serve percentage           70           58
    Win percentage on first serve    57           76 
    Win percentage on second serve   38           48
    Break points won                2/8          5/11  
    Winners                          22           32
    Total points won                 59           76
    Fastest serve (mph)             102           99
    Match time: One hour and 53 minutes

 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

