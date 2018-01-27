WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 13

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki turned in a gritty display to edge out Romanian Simona Halep 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday and win her first grand slam title.
The result also ensured the Dane took the world number one ranking off Halep.
Congratulations poured in for Wozniacki, not least from Serena Williams, who is one of her best friends on the tour.
“I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ,” Serena said on Twitter.
“So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. From a year ago to today I‘m so proud my friend so proud.”
Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatia’s Mate Pavic won the men’s doubles crown with a clinical 6-4 6-4 win over Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.
Marach and Pavic claimed their first grand slam title as a team in their fourth appearance at a major, breaking the Colombians at 4-4 in each set.
“I am really happy, and I wish I am going to come back again next year and do very good again,” an ecstatic Pavic said after the victory.
Wozniacki ends long wait for first grand slam title
Hugs all round as Wozniacki completes return from wilderness
I didn’t want to think about winning, says champion Wozniacki
FACTBOX-Australian Open women’s champion Caroline Wozniacki
No escapes for brave Halep in third grand slam final
FACTBOX-Tennis-Caroline Wozniacki v Simona Halep - match stats
FACTBOX-List of Australian Open women’s singles champions
Marach, Pavic claim Australian Open men’s doubles crown
Like father like son, Korda emulates dad 20 years on
PREVIEW-Tennis-Cilic aiming to turn up heat on Federer
FACTBOX-Roger Federer v Marin Cilic
Australian Open order of play on Sunday
No holidays from tennis for Federer and Cilic
President Moon backs Chung to bring more joy to South Koreans
Highlights of Saturday’s 13th day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (times in GMT):
1345 MARACH-PAVIC WIN MEN‘S DOUBLES FINAL
Austria’s Oliver Marach and Croatian Mate Pavic beat Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah 6-4 6-4 to win their first men’s doubles grand slam title.
Caroline Wozniacki outlasted Romanian Simona Halep 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 in the women’s singles final to win her maiden grand slam at the Australian Open.
The Dane, who also took the world number one ranking from Halep, prevailed in two hours and 49 minutes.
“I‘m just taking a second to hug Daphne,” a beaming Wozniacki said during the presentation ceremony as she tightly clutched the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup.
“I’ve dreamed of this moment for so many years. Today is a dream come true. I‘m shaking right now. I‘m going to cry.”
0836 WOMEN‘S FINAL BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK
The temperature was 31 degrees Celsius on a sunny day. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Pritha Sarkar)