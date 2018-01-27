WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day 13

MELBOURNE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki turned in a gritty display to edge out Romanian Simona Halep 7-6(2) 3-6 6-4 in the final of the Australian Open on Saturday and win her first grand slam title.

The result also ensured the Dane took the world number one ranking off Halep.

Congratulations poured in for Wozniacki, not least from Serena Williams, who is one of her best friends on the tour.

“I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ,” Serena said on Twitter.

“So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. From a year ago to today I‘m so proud my friend so proud.”

Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatia’s Mate Pavic won the men’s doubles crown with a clinical 6-4 6-4 win over Colombian duo Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Marach and Pavic claimed their first grand slam title as a team in their fourth appearance at a major, breaking the Colombians at 4-4 in each set.

“I am really happy, and I wish I am going to come back again next year and do very good again,” an ecstatic Pavic said after the victory.

