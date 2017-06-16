FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tennis-Tsurenko ousts Mladenovic to reach semi-finals in Den Bosch
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 16, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Tsurenko ousts Mladenovic to reach semi-finals in Den Bosch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Second seed Kristina Mladenovic suffered a 6-3 6-1 quarter-final defeat to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the Den Bosch Open on Friday.

Tsurenko, who improved her career head-to-head to 5-1 against the Frenchwoman, won eight of the last nine games to march into the last four of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Mladenovic, a 2016 runner-up, struggled during a majority of an hour-long encounter, committing 24 unforced errors, compared to just nine from her opponent's racket.

Tsurenko will meet the winner of the other quarter-final clash between Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and Carina Witthoeft of Germany.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.