Tennis-Tsurenko ousts Mladenovic to reach semi-finals in Den Bosch

June 16 (Reuters) - Second seed Kristina Mladenovic suffered a 6-3 6-1 quarter-final defeat to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko at the Den Bosch Open on Friday.

Tsurenko, who improved her career head-to-head to 5-1 against the Frenchwoman, won eight of the last nine games to march into the last four of the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Mladenovic, a 2016 runner-up, struggled during a majority of an hour-long encounter, committing 24 unforced errors, compared to just nine from her opponent's racket.

Tsurenko will meet the winner of the other quarter-final clash between Estonia's Anett Kontaveit and Carina Witthoeft of Germany.