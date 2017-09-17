Tennis-Davis Cup holders Argentina relegated

Sept 17 (Reuters) - Davis Cup holders Argentina were relegated from the world group when they lost 3-2 to Kazakhstan in Astana on Sunday.

Mikhail Kukushkin beat U.S. Open quarter-finalist Diego Schwartzman 6-4 6-4 7-6(2) to give the home team an unassailable 3-1 lead and promotion in their playoff tie.

Dmitry Popko did not turn out for the dead rubber against Guido Pella.

The Argentines, who won their first title 10 months ago, were without leading players Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis and will play in the Group One Americas zone next year.