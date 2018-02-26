FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 2:24 PM / a day ago

Tennis-Davis Cup shake-up as ITF announces World Cup of Tennis plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A massive shake-up of the Davis Cup competition will see the formation of an 18-nation World Cup of Tennis Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday.

The one-week event played in one location in November could start next year, pending approval by the ITF’s Board.

In a statement outlining a 25-year, $3 billion partnership with investment group Kosmos, ITF President David Haggerty said it would be a game-changer for the competition.

“Our vision is to create a major season-ending finale that will be a festival of tennis and entertainment, featuring the world’s greatest players representing their nations to decide the Davis Cup champions,” he said.

The plans will be submitted to the ITF Annual General Meeting, to be held in August in Orlando, Florida.

A two-thirds majority will be required for final approval. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
