Tennis-France drop Benneteau and Mahut for Davis Cup final

LILLE, France, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Doubles specialists Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau have been omitted from the France team to play Belgium in the Davis Cup final starting on Friday.

In Thursday’s draw, captain Yannick Noah named Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille, Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert for the three-day event in Lille.

Belgium will be led by David Goffin and Steve Darcis with Joris De Loore and Ruben Bemelmans to play Saturday’s doubles.