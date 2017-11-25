FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-France win doubles move 2-1 ahead in Davis Cup final
#Tennis News
November 25, 2017 / 4:24 PM / a day ago

Tennis-France win doubles move 2-1 ahead in Davis Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France moved one step closer to a 10th Davis Cup title when Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore 6-1 3-6 7-6(2) 6-4 to give the hosts a 2-1 lead in the final against neighbours Belgium on Saturday.

The French pair, in their first competitive match together, were down a break in the third set when Bemelmans suffered a meltdown, allowing Les Bleus to turn the situation around.

David Goffin put the visitors ahead by beating Lucas Pouille in the opening singles before Jo-Wilfried Tsonga levelled for 1-1 when he defeated Steve Darcis in the second singles on Friday.

Tsonga and Goffin face off in the first reverse singles on Sunday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Rex Gowar)

