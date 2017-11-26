FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Ice-cool Goffin beats Tsonga, sends Davis Cup into deciding match
#Tennis News
November 26, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Tennis-Ice-cool Goffin beats Tsonga, sends Davis Cup into deciding match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France, Nov 26 (Reuters) - David Goffin never once lost his cool as he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6(5) 6-3 6-2 to put Belgium level at 2-2 with hosts France, sending the Davis Cup final into a decisive fifth match on Sunday.

The world number seven saved six break points in a thrilling opening set of the first reverse singles, before cantering to victory in a packed Pierre Mauroy stadium.

The final encounter is set to feature local favourite Lucas Pouille against Steve Darcis, who has never lost in five decisive Davis Cup matches.

France, who have not lifted the trophy since 2001, are looking to clinch their 10th title while Belgium are seeking their maiden Davis Cup. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
