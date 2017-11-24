FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-No stress as Goffin beats Pouille to put Belgium ahead
#Tennis News
November 24, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Tennis-No stress as Goffin beats Pouille to put Belgium ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France, Nov 24 (Reuters) - David Goffin gave visitors Belgium a 1-0 lead in the Davis Cup final against France when he crushed Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-3 6-1 in the opening singles match on Friday.

The world number seven, high on self-confidence since he finished runner-up at the ATP Finals last weekend, played the key points better at the end of the first set and never looked back.

French number one Jo-Wilfried Tsonga next takes on Steve Darcis in the other first day singles ahead of a potentially decisive doubles on Saturday featuring France’s Richard Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore.

Nine-time champions France have not won the Davis Cup since 2001, losing three finals since then, while Belgium, runners-up in 2015, have never claimed the title. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ian Chadband)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
