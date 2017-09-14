FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis-Pouille kicks off Davis Cup semi against Lajovic
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
September 14, 2017 / 10:49 AM / in a month

Tennis-Pouille kicks off Davis Cup semi against Lajovic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LILLE, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - French number two Lucas Pouille will kick off the Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia when he takes on Dusan Lajovic in the first singles match, according to the draw made on Thursday.

Friday’s action will be completed with a second singles match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Laslo Djere.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, fifth in the ATP Race, face Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic in Saturday’s doubles.

The reverse singles will take place on Sunday.

The tie is being played at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium, on clay.

Pouille and Lajovic have a 1-1 head-to-head record but the Frenchman has won their only encounter on the slow surface, last year in Bucharest. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.