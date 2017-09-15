FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis-Nervous Pouille loses to Lajovic as France fall behind Serbia
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
September 15, 2017 / 3:02 PM / in a month

Tennis-Nervous Pouille loses to Lajovic as France fall behind Serbia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LILLE, France, Sept 15 (Reuters) - France found themselves unexpectedly trailing 1-0 at home in their Davis Cup semi-final against Serbia when Lucas Pouille was stunned 6-1 3-6 7-6(7) 7-6(5) by Dusan Lajovic in the first singles match on Friday.

Pouille, the world number 22, was way too shaky in Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium, and he rapidly fell behind against world number 80 Lajovic, bowing out after saving five match points.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is next up on the indoor claycourt against Laslo Djere.

”This is what Davis Cup is about,“ said Serbia captain Nenad Zimonjic. ”Both players gave everything - they fought until the end.

“We know we need a miracle to win this tie but we believe in our team.”

France were heavily favoured with former Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic absent. But Pouille looked nervous early on, spraying the court with unforced errors while Lajovic made the difference with his forehand.

Pouille fought back to force a tiebreak. But despite the loud backing of the crowd, the Frenchman wasted a set point before handing the set to Lajovic when he fired a forehand wide.

Pouille turned the situation around in the second set as Lajovic started to struggle with his forehand. But in the fourth set, Lajovic broke early on and set up a match point at 5-3.

Pouille saved it and broke back for 5-4. He then saved three consecutive match points on serve in the 12th game, but lost the tiebreak after a brief interruption as Lajovic was suffering from cramps. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.