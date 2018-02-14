FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:51 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Davis Cup, Australia vs Germany Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Davis Cup, Australia vs Germany matches on Tuesday
Result: Germany Win
Scores: Australia 1-3 Germany
Singles

 Alexander Zverev (GER)      beat  Alex De Minaur (AUS)        7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3
                                                               7-6(4)
 Nick Kyrgios (AUS)          beat  Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)    6-4 6-4 6-4
 Alexander Zverev (GER)      beat  Nick Kyrgios (AUS)          6-2 7-6(3) 6-2
 Player Team 1               vs    Player Team 2               (start 07:30)
Doubles

 Tim Puetz (GER) and         beat  Matthew Ebden (AUS) and     6-4 6-7(1) 6-2
 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER)          John Peers (AUS)            6-7(4) 6-4
