UPDATE 2-Davis Cup, Australia vs Germany Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Davis Cup, Australia vs Germany matches on Tuesday Result: Germany Win Scores: Australia 1-3 Germany .. Singles .. Alexander Zverev (GER) beat Alex De Minaur (AUS) 7-5 4-6 4-6 6-3 7-6(4) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-4 6-4 6-4 Alexander Zverev (GER) beat Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-2 7-6(3) 6-2 Player Team 1 vs Player Team 2 (start 07:30) .. Doubles .. Tim Puetz (GER) and beat Matthew Ebden (AUS) and 6-4 6-7(1) 6-2 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) John Peers (AUS) 6-7(4) 6-4