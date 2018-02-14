FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:51 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Davis Cup, Japan vs Italy Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Davis Cup, Japan vs Italy matches on Tuesday
Result: Italy Win
Scores: Japan 1-3 Italy
.. Singles ..

 Fabio Fognini (ITA)         beat  Taro Daniel (JPN)           6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3
                                                               6-2
 Yuichi Sugita (JPN)         beat  Andreas Seppi (ITA)         4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6
                                                               7-6(1)
 Fabio Fognini (ITA)         beat  Yuichi Sugita (JPN)         3-6 6-1 3-6
                                                               7-6(6) 7-5
 Player Team 1               vs    Player Team 2               (start 07:45)
.. Doubles ..

 Simone Bolelli (ITA) and    beat  Ben McLachlan (JPN) and     7-5 6-7(4)
 Fabio Fognini (ITA)               Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN)     7-6(3) 7-5
