UPDATE 2-Davis Cup, Japan vs Italy Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Davis Cup, Japan vs Italy matches on Tuesday Result: Italy Win Scores: Japan 1-3 Italy .. Singles .. Fabio Fognini (ITA) beat Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-2 Yuichi Sugita (JPN) beat Andreas Seppi (ITA) 4-6 6-2 6-4 4-6 7-6(1) Fabio Fognini (ITA) beat Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 3-6 6-1 3-6 7-6(6) 7-5 Player Team 1 vs Player Team 2 (start 07:45) .. Doubles .. Simone Bolelli (ITA) and beat Ben McLachlan (JPN) and 7-5 6-7(4) Fabio Fognini (ITA) Yasutaka Uchiyama (JPN) 7-6(3) 7-5