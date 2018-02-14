FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:51 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Davis Cup, Spain vs Great Britain Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Davis Cup, Spain vs Great Britain matches on Tuesday
Result: Spain Win
Scores: Spain 3-1 Great Britain
.. Singles ..

 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)  beat  Liam Broady (GBR)           6-3 6-4 7-6(6)
 Cameron Norrie (GBR)        beat  Roberto Bautista Agut       4-6 3-6 6-3 6-2
                                   (ESP)                       6-2
 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)  beat  Cameron Norrie (GBR)        7-6(4) 2-6
                                                               7-6(4) 6-2
 Player Team 1               vs    Player Team 2               (start 14:45)
.. Doubles ..

 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)   beat  Dominic Inglot (GBR) and    6-4 6-4 7-6(4)
 and                               Jamie Murray (GBR)
 Feliciano Lopez (ESP)
