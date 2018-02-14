UPDATE 2-Davis Cup, Spain vs Great Britain Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Davis Cup, Spain vs Great Britain matches on Tuesday Result: Spain Win Scores: Spain 3-1 Great Britain .. Singles .. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) beat Liam Broady (GBR) 6-3 6-4 7-6(6) Cameron Norrie (GBR) beat Roberto Bautista Agut 4-6 3-6 6-3 6-2 (ESP) 6-2 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) beat Cameron Norrie (GBR) 7-6(4) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2 Player Team 1 vs Player Team 2 (start 14:45) .. Doubles .. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) beat Dominic Inglot (GBR) and 6-4 6-4 7-6(4) and Jamie Murray (GBR) Feliciano Lopez (ESP)