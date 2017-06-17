FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Tennis-Muller beats second seed Zverev in Den Bosch
#Tennis News
June 17, 2017 / 3:43 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Muller beats second seed Zverev in Den Bosch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Luxembourg's Gilles Muller beat second seed Alexander Zverev of Germany 7-6(5) 6-2 in Saturday's first semi-final of the Den Bosch grasscourt tournament.

The 34-year-old Muller, seeded four, used all his experience against an opponent 14 years younger in romping through the second set.

In Sunday's final he will meet either top seed Marin Cilic or Ivo Karlovic, both of Croatia.

After a tight first set, it was a disappointing ending for Zverev, currently ranked at a career-high number 10 in the world. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

