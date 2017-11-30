FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tennis-Djokovic adds Stepanek to coaching team
Tennis-Djokovic adds Stepanek to coaching team

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Former world number one Novak Djokovic has brought Czech Radek Stepanek into his coaching team, the Serb said on Instagram on Thursday.

American Andre Agassi, eight-times grand slam champion, will continue to coach Djokovic at the grand slams with Stepanek stepping in at other tournaments.

The 30-year-old Djokovic, who has won 12 grand slam titles, suffered a year-long dip in form before an elbow injury forced him to retire in this year’s Wimbledon quarter-finals. He has not played competitively since.

Djokovic lost the world number one ranking to Andy Murray 12 months ago, leading him to cut his coaching ties with German Boris Becker, and after a second-round exit at this year’s Australian Open he parted ways with his back-up team in May.

Stepanek, 39, reached a career-high number eight in the world rankings and twice helped the Czech Republic win the Davis Cup before announcing his retirement this month.

Djokovic, 12th in the world rankings, is due to start his comeback at the Abu Dhabi exhibition event in December. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)

