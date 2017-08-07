FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Tennis-Italy's Sara Errani banned for doping violation
August 7, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 days ago

Tennis-Italy's Sara Errani banned for doping violation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italian player Sara Errani has been suspended for two months for an anti-doping violation, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed on Monday.

The 29-year-old former French Open finalist failed the out-of-competition test in February after a urine sample was found to contain letrozole - a substance used in the treatment of breast cancer which is also on the banned drug list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

It is described as an aromatase inhibitor that can act as a hormonal and metabolic stimulant.

An ITF statement said Errani was charged with an Anti-Doping violation on April 18 and had promptly asked for a hearing before an Independent Tribunal. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; additional reporting by Martyn Herman in London; Editing by Gareth Jones)

