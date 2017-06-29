Tennis-Djokovic leads the way into Eastbourne semi-finals

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic continued his Wimbledon preparations by beating American Donald Young 6-2 7-6(9) on Thursday to reach the semi-finals of the Aegon International tournament at Eastbourne.

The three times Wimbledon champion survived two set points, one with Young serving at 5-4 and the other on his own serve in the tiebreak at 5-6, before clinching victory with his fourth match point after the American double-faulted.

The Serbian world number four will now play either fourth seeded American Steve Johnson or Russian Daniil Medvedev on Friday for a place in the final of the south coast grass tournament.

Top seed Djokovic - the highest ranked male player to compete at Eastbourne since 1999 - was the first through to the semis after an hour and 35 minutes on court.

"I enjoyed it, especially in the second set," he said. "The first set went my way and I played well. I felt good on the court and had some break point opportunities early in the second set.

"He served for the set, had a set point and then had set point in the tie-break ... Obviously, it could have gone easily his way. But it hasn't, and I'm just glad the way I kind of held my composure, my nerves.

"This is the kind of match situation that I was looking forward to having, and I'm glad it happened today and I managed to overcome that."

Second seed Gael Monfils earlier beat British wild card Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals in a match that resumed after being halted by rain on Wednesday with the score at 6-3 2-1.

The Frenchman's next opponent is Australian Bernard Tomic, who upset German sixth seed Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-2 in 51 minutes.

Seventh seed Richard Gasquet saved three break points on his way to beating South African Kevin Anderson 6-4 6-4 to set up a clash with third seeded American John Isner. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Alison Williams)