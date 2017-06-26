FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Tennis-Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne tournament
June 26, 2017 / 12:40 PM / a month ago

Tennis-Kvitova pulls out of Eastbourne tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EASTBOURNE, England, June 26 (Reuters) - Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the Aegon International tournament at Eastbourne with an abdominal strain, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The Czech won the Birmingham title on Sunday in only her second tournament back since returning from injuries to her left playing hand sustained in a knife attack last December.

Kvitova, who will be one of the favourites at Wimbledon, was due to hold a news conference later at Devonshire Park. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

