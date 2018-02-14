FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 13, 2018 / 11:51 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Fed Cup, Czech Rep vs Switzerland Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Fed Cup, Czech Rep vs Switzerland matches on Tuesday
Result: Czech Rep Win
Scores: Czech Rep 3-1 Switzerland
.. Singles ..

 Petra Kvitova (CZE)         beat  Viktorija Golubic (SUI)     6-2 1-6 6-3
 Barbora Strycova (CZE)      beat  Belinda Bencic (SUI)        6-2 6-4
 Petra Kvitova (CZE)         beat  Belinda Bencic (SUI)        6-2 6-4
 Player Team 1               vs    Player Team 2               (start 14:00)
.. Doubles ..

 Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) and  beat  Lucie Safarova (CZE) and    1-6 6-4 1-0(8)
 Jil Teichmann (SUI)               Barbora Strycova (CZE)
