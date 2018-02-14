UPDATE 2-Fed Cup, Czech Rep vs Switzerland Results

Feb 14 (OPTA) - Results from the Fed Cup, Czech Rep vs Switzerland matches on Tuesday Result: Czech Rep Win Scores: Czech Rep 3-1 Switzerland .. Singles .. Petra Kvitova (CZE) beat Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 6-2 1-6 6-3 Barbora Strycova (CZE) beat Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-2 6-4 Petra Kvitova (CZE) beat Belinda Bencic (SUI) 6-2 6-4 Player Team 1 vs Player Team 2 (start 14:00) .. Doubles .. Timea Bacsinszky (SUI) and beat Lucie Safarova (CZE) and 1-6 6-4 1-0(8) Jil Teichmann (SUI) Barbora Strycova (CZE)