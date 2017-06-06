FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tennis-Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 6, 2017 / 6:23 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Two birthdays, one present.

Both Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko will celebrate birthdays on Thursday, but one will be left crying into her cake as they face off in the French Open semi-finals.

Swiss Bacsinszky beat local darling Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4 in the last eight while Ostapenko downed former world one Caroline Wozniacki.

Bacsinszky turns 28 on Thursday, while Ostapenko will leave her teens behind.

"It will be great to celebrate playing tennis here," said Ostapenko, the first teenager since Ana Ivanovic in 2008 to reach the last four in Roland Garros.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.