Tennis-Birthday heartache looms in Paris - guaranteed

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Two birthdays, one present.

Both Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko will celebrate birthdays on Thursday, but one will be left crying into her cake as they face off in the French Open semi-finals.

Swiss Bacsinszky beat local darling Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4 in the last eight while Ostapenko downed former world one Caroline Wozniacki.

Bacsinszky turns 28 on Thursday, while Ostapenko will leave her teens behind.

"It will be great to celebrate playing tennis here," said Ostapenko, the first teenager since Ana Ivanovic in 2008 to reach the last four in Roland Garros.