PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the French Open when he lost 7-6(5) 6-3 6-0 to Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem on Wednesday.

Thiem will take on Spain's nine-time champion Rafa Nadal for a place in the final. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)