#Tennis News
June 7, 2017 / 2:30 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Halep roars back against Svitolina to reach semi-finals

Martyn Herman

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Former French Open runner-up Simona Halep staged a remarkable fightback and saved a match point to reached the semi-finals with a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0 win over Elina Svitolina on Wednesday.

Romanian third seed Halep trailed by a set and 5-1 against the fifth seed but somehow dug herself out of a hole before storming to victory.

Ukrainian Svitolina saved four set points at 5-6 in the second and then had a match point in the tiebreak which Halep saved with a brave backhand winner that kissed the sideline.

Halep clinched the second set with a forehand winner and swept through the decider as Svitolina's spirit sagged, sealing victory with an ace.

Halep will play second-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals, while in the other half of the draw Latvian teenager Jelena Ostapenko will take on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.

All four players are seeking a first grand slam title. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

