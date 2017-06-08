FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova - 2017 record
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 8, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Simona Halep v Karolina Pliskova - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats, no change to text)

June 8 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Romanian Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-SIMONA HALEP (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0

Rome: lost in the final to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4-6 7-5 6-1

Madrid: beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) in the final 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Laura Siegemund (Germany) in the semi-final 6-4 7-5

Miami: quarter-final loss to Johanna Konta (Britain) 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2

Indian Wells: third-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-3

St Petersburg: handed walkover to Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Russia) in the quarter-final

Australian Open: first-round loss to Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 6-3 6-1

Shenzhen: second-round loss to Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic) 6-3 4-6 7-5

2-KAROLINA PLISKOVA (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Caroline Garcia (France) in the quarter-finals 7-6(3) 6-4

Rome: lost in the quarter-finals to Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-2 7-6(9)

Madrid: second-round loss to Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-3 6-3

Prague: first-round loss to Camila Giorgi (Italy) 7-6(6) 6-2

Stuttgart: lost in the quarter-finals to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 7-6(3) 5-7 6-3

Miami: lost in the semi-finals to Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 5-7 6-1 6-1

Indian Wells: lost in the semi-finals to Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 7-6(5) 7-6(2)

Dubai: second-round loss to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-2 6-4

Doha: beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) in the final 6-3 6-4

Australian Open: lost in the quarter-finals to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-4 3-6 6-4

Brisbane: beat Alize Cornet (France) in the final 6-0 6-3 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.