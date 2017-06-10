WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of French Open 14th day

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Jelena Ostapenko stunned third seed Simona Halep 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the French Open women's final on Saturday to become the first Latvian to win a grand slam title.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko, who had never won a Tour-level title before, clawed back from a set and 3-0 down to storm past the experienced Romanian in a two-hour long contest on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Following her biggest career victory, Ostapenko will rise to world number 12 in the WTA rankings.

American Ryan Harrison and New Zealander Michael Venus claimed their first grand slam title when they beat Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and American Donald Young 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 in the men's doubles final.

Highlights from day 14 of the French Open tennis championships on Saturday (times GMT):

1830 HARRISON/VENUS WIN THE MEN'S DOUBLES TITLE

- American Ryan Harrison and New Zealander Michael Venus defeated Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez and American Donald Young 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 in the men's doubles final.

- "Ryan, thanks for playing. I am not very good at this. To all the people back home, I got lots of messages and support. To all my family watching, my Mom is here watching, I wouldn't be here without you." - Venus said after winning his first grand slam title.

1535 OSTAPENKO'S HISTORIC WIN IN NUMBERS

- At 20 years and two days, Ostapenko is the youngest first-time grand slam champion since Svetlana Kuznetsova won the 2004 U.S. Open.

- Following her title win, Ostapenko will move up to a career-high world number 12 from 47 in the WTA rankings.

- The last player to win their debut title at Roland Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997, the day Ostapenko was born.

- The youngster launched an impressive tally of 299 winners from her fluorescent green racket at Roland Garros this year.

- "I cannot believe I'm the Roland Garros champion. I'm only 20 years old. I'm really happy. I have no words, it was my dream," Ostapenko said.

1515 OSTAPENKO UPSETS HALEP TO WIN THE FRENCH OPEN

- Ostapenko wins her first grand slam title with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over Simona Halep.

- She finished with 54 winners in a match that lasted an hour and 59 minutes.

1505 OSTAPENKO FIGHTS BACK TO LEVEL IN THIRD SET

- Ostapenko came back from 1-3 down to draw level at 3-3 with a crucial hold of serve against Halep.

- The unseeded Latvian youngster took her winners tally to 48.

1440 OSTAPENKO WINS SECOND SET TO DRAW LEVEL

- Ostapenko came back from 0-3 down to break third seed Halep's serve three times and take the second set 6-4.

- She guided a beautiful forehand down to line to draw level with her 36th winner of the match.

1430 OSTAPENKO TAKES FOUR GAMES IN A ROW

- Ostapenko broke third seed Halep in the fifth and seventh games to take a 4-3 lead in the second set.

1405 HALEP TAKES EARLY SECOND-SET LEAD

- Halep broke unseeded Ostapenko's serve in the second game and consolidated with a hold in the third to take a 3-0 second-set lead.

1350 HALEP TAKES OPENING SET

- Halep broke Ostapenko's serve three times to take the first set 6-4.

- Ostapenko made 23 unforced errors in the first set.

1325 OSTAPENKO 3-3 HALEP

- Ostapenko and Halep split four breaks of serve in the opening six games.

1310 PLAY BEGINS ON COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond, Clare Fallon and Pritha Sarkar)