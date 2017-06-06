WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Highlights of French Open 10th day

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Latvian Jelena Ostapenko claimed a shock win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki on Tuesday to book a semi-final spot at the French Open.

The 19-year-old lost the first five games of the match but clawed her way back to win 4-6 6-2 6-2 and set up a last four encounter with 30th-seeded Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.

The 27-year-old Bacsinszky broke French hearts in the other quarter-final as she beat 13th seed Kristina Mladenovic 6-4 6-4.

The men's quarter-finals featuring nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and holder Novak Djokovic were postponed until Wednesday after two rain delays disrupted Tuesday's play.

Nadal is due to face fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta with Djokovic taking on Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Highlights from day 10 of the French Open tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

1815 TICKET HOLDERS TO GET A REFUND

- Ticket holders at Roland Garros will get a refund as play lasted under two hours due to rain disruptions on Tuesday.

1800 OSTAPENKO UPSETS WOZNIACKI

- Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, the youngest player left in the draw at 19, came back from a set down to claim a 4-6 6-2 6-2 victory over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.

- Ostapenko will meet 30th seed Timea Bacsinszky in the semi-final.

1750 BACSINSZKY BREAKS FRENCH HEARTS

- Swiss Timea Bacsinszky reached her second Roland Garros semi-final with 6-4 6-4 victory over home favourite Kristina Mladenovic.

1700 PLAY SUSPENDED AGAIN AFTER 20 MINUTES OF PLAY

- Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic saved a break point after play resumed following a rain delay and then broke Timea Bacsinszky to lead 3-1 before dropping her serve twice to trail 4-3 in the second set after Bacsinszky won the first 6-4.

- In the other quarter-final, Denmark's 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki led 6-4 2-6 2-1 against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia before play was stopped again due to rain.

1620 MEN'S QUARTER-FINALS POSTPONED DUE TO RAIN

- The two quarter-final matches featuring nine-time winner Rafael Nadal and second seed Novak Djokovic have been postponed until Wednesday after rain disrupted play at Roland Garros.

- Spaniard Nadal was scheduled to face his compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta, while defending champion Djokovic was due to play Austrian Dominic Thiem.

1330 PLAY SUSPENDED DUE TO RAIN

- The players are off and covers are on as rain interrupted both the quarter-final matches.

- Swiss Timea Bacsinszky claimed the first set 6-4 against home favourite Kristina Mladenovic with the play stopped at 1-1 in the second.

- Jelena Ostapenko lost the first set 6-4 to former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in the other quarter-final but came back to take 5-2 lead in the second on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

1215 WOMEN QUARTER-FINALS BEGIN ON DAY 10

- Local favourite Kristina Mladenovic takes on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

- The youngest player left in the draw, 19-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, faces 11th seed Caroline Wozniacki on Court Suzanne-Lenglen. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Ken Ferris)