REFILE-Tennis-Highlights of French Open 11th day

(Refile to correct number of times Nadal has progressed past last eight to 10, not 11)

June 7 (Reuters) - Highlights from day 11 of the French Open tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT):

1010 NADAL INTO SEMIS AFTER BUSTA RETIRES

- Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal has booked a spot in the semi-finals after Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired during the second set due to an abdomen injury.

- Nadal has progressed past the last eight for the 10th time and is seeking to win his 10th title. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)