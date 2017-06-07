FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
REFILE-Tennis-Highlights of French Open 11th day
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 7, 2017 / 10:19 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-Tennis-Highlights of French Open 11th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refile to correct number of times Nadal has progressed past last eight to 10, not 11)

June 7 (Reuters) - Highlights from day 11 of the French Open tennis championships on Wednesday (times GMT):

1010 NADAL INTO SEMIS AFTER BUSTA RETIRES

- Nine-time champion Rafael Nadal has booked a spot in the semi-finals after Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta retired during the second set due to an abdomen injury.

- Nadal has progressed past the last eight for the 10th time and is seeking to win his 10th title. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.