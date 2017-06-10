FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win French Open title
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 10, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Unseeded Ostapenko stuns Halep to win French Open title

Julien Pretot

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Jelena Ostapenko stunned third seed Simona Halep with a 4-6 6-4 6-3 comeback victory in a thrilling French Open final on Saturday to become the first Latvian to win a grand slam title.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko, the first unseeded player to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933, was 3-0 down in the second set when she overturned the situation.

Ostapenko, who hit a staggering 54 winners, won four games in a row and sent the match into a decider during which she overwhelmed her opponent on a sun-bathed Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the second defeat in the final here for Romanian Halep, who was also bidding to become world number one by winning the trophy.

Ostapenko was the first woman since American Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win the singles title at Roland Garros after losing the first set in the final. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.