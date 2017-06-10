Tennis-Harrison and Venus take first grand slam title at French Open

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - American Ryan Harrison and New Zealander Michael Venus claimed their first grand slam title when they beat Mexican Santiago Gonzalez and American Donald Young 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-3 in the French Open men's doubles final on Saturday.

After two fiercely-contested opening sets between the two unseeded pairs, Harrison and Venus broke decisively for 5-3 and held serve to prevail on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the pair's first major final, Harrison having never reached the last four in a grand slam while his partner had never even been in a quarter-final.

It is not their first title together, however, as they warmed up with a title in the Estoril tournament last month. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)