June 9 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Friday's semi-final between Briton Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at the French Open (prefix number denotes seeding).

1-Murray 3-Wawrinka

Head-to-Head 10 7

ATP world ranking 1 3

Age 30 32

Height 1.91 metres 1.83 metres

Plays Righthanded Righthanded

2017 Win-loss record 21-7 25-8

