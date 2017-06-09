FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Tennis-Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka - 2017 record
#Tennis News
June 9, 2017 / 2:02 AM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX-Tennis-Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Briton Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland ahead of their semi-final at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-ANDY MURRAY(record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Defeated Kei Nishkori(Japan) in the quarter-finals 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1

Rome: Second-round loss to Fabio Fognini(Italy) 6-2 6-4

Madrid: Third-round loss to Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-3 6-3

Barcelona: lost to Dominic Thiem (Austria) in the semi-finals 6-2 3-6 6-4

Monte Carlo: Third-round loss to Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spain) 2-6 6-2 7-5

Indian Wells: Second-round loss to Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-4 7-6(5)

Dubai: Defeated Fernando Verdasco (Spain) in the final 6-3 6-2

Australian Open: Fourth-round loss to Mischa Zverev (Germany) 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4

Qatar: Lost to Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the final 6-3 5-7 6-4

3-STAN WAWRINKA (record at ATP events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: Defeated Marin Cilic(Croatia) in the quarter-finals 6-3 6-3 6-1

Geneva: Defeated Mischa Zverev (Germany) in the final 6-4 6-3 6-3

Rome: Third-round loss to John Isner (U.S.) 7-6(1) 6-4

Madrid: Second-round loss to Benoit Paire (France) 7-5 4-6 6-2

Monte Carlo: Third-round loss to Pablo Cuevas(Uruguay) 6-4 6-4

Miami: Fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4-6 6-2 6-1

Indian Wells: Lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) in the final 6-4 7-5

Dubai: First-round loss to Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia-Herzegovina) 7-6(4) 6-3

Australian Open: Lost to Roger Federer (Switzerland) in the semi-final 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3

Brisbane: Lost to Kei Nishikori (Japan) in the semi-final 7-6(3) 6-3 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

