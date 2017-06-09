FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Tennis-Rafa Nadal v Dominic Thiem - player profiles
June 9, 2017 / 2:02 AM / 2 months ago

FACTBOX-Tennis-Rafa Nadal v Dominic Thiem - player profiles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Spaniard Rafa Nadal and Austrian Dominic Thiem ahead of their semi-final clash at the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

The Spaniard was near invincible on clay before Roland Garros, taking titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before his 17-match winning streak ended in defeat by Thiem in Rome.

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 10th title at Roland Garros, was leading 6-2 2-0 when Carreno Busta retired with an abdominal muscle injury in the quarter-final.

The 31-year-old has dropped just 22 games on his way to the final four, his best record on the Paris clay.

6-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

The 23-year-old Austrian has reached the semi-final without dropping a set and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of 1995 Roland Garros champion and compatriot Thomas Muster.

Thiem arrived in the French capital after impressive performances on clay with back-to-back final appearances in Madrid and Barcelona.

Thiem has a 34-12 record this season, second only to Nadal, who is 41-6 overall in 2017. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

