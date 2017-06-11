RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka - player profiles

(Repeats factbox first moved at 0200, no change in text)

June 11 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Spaniard Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland ahead of their French Open final on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding).

4-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

The Spaniard has been in stupendous form on clay, winning titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before his 17-match winning streak was ended by Dominic Thiem in the Rome quarter-finals.

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 10th title at Roland Garros, has won 78 of his 80 matches on Paris clay.

The 31-year-old has dropped just 29 games on his way to his 10th French Open final.

3-Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

The three-times grand slam champion is vying for a second French Open triumph in three years after winning the title in 2015.

The 32-year-old Swiss is one of the best claycourt players on the tour, winning a title a year on the surface since 2013.

He has a 100 percent success rate in grand slam finals, having won all three he has contested -- 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open and 2016 U.S. Open.

The third seed is aiming to become the oldest man to lift the Musketeers' Cup since 34-year-old Andres Gimeno in 1972.

His last grand slam meeting against Nadal was at the 2014 Melbourne Park final, where Wawrinka beat the Spaniard to claim his first major title. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)