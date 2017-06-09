Tennis-Nadal crushes Thiem to set up Wawrinka showdown

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - Claycourt king Rafa Nadal marched into his 10th French Open final after demolishing rising Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, back to his best after his Roland Garros reign suffered a two-year hiatus, brushed aside the sixth seed with a daunting show of force.

Thiem had reached the semi-final without dropping a set and had trounced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, but after starting brightly in the early evening sunshine his challenge disappeared into the encroaching shadows.

Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final -- surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012.

Waiting for him will be Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka who outlasted world number one Andy Murray in an epic five-setter. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)