CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep - player profiles

(Makes clear Ostapenko can become the first unseeded woman to win the French Open since 1933, not 1993)

June 9 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Romanian Simona Halep ahead of the French Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding).

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach the finals of the French Open after battling past Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in the final four.

The 20-year-old has come close to winning two titles this year, losing out in the semi-finals at Auckland and the final at Charleston.

She has lost just four sets at Roland Garros this year and would become the first unseeded winner since 1933 if she continues her current form.

3-Simona Halep

Simona Halep has made it to the quarter-finals in each of her four competitions after her third-round exit at Indian Wells in March.

The world number four is aiming to win her first grand slam after successfully defending her Madrid Open title.

Halep has dropped just two sets on her way to the final, beating world number three Karolina Pliskova in the semi-finals. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)