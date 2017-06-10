FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep - player profiles
June 10, 2017

FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Simona Halep - player profiles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Romanian Simona Halep ahead of the French Open final on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding).

Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Ostapenko became the first Latvian woman to reach the French Open final after battling past Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky in the semi-finals.

The 20-year-old came close to winning three titles this year, losing in the semi-finals at Auckland and Prague and the final at Charleston.

She will become the first unseeded winner since 1933 if she overcomes Simona Halep.

3-Simona Halep

Halep has reached the quarter-finals or better at each of her four events since her third-round exit at Indian Wells in March. That run includes winning the Madrid Open and reaching the final in Rome.

The world number four is aiming to win her first grand slam title after being beaten by Maria Sharapova in the 2014 Roland Garros final.

Halep, who has dropped just two sets en route to the final, is bidding to become the first Romanian woman to win here since Virginia Ruzici in 1978. She would also move top of the WTA rankings with the title. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

