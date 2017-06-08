FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - head-to-head
#Tennis News
June 8, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - head-to-head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Repeats factbox moved at 0200, no change in text)
    June 8 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Thursday's
semi-final between Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Timea
Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the French Open (prefix number
denotes seeding).
    
                                 Ostapenko        30-Bacsinszky 
 
    Head-to-Head                      0                0
    WTA world ranking                 47               31 
    Age                               20               28
    Height                       1.77 metres       1.70 metres
    Plays                        Right-handed       Right-handed
 
    2017 Win-loss record            27-11              16-7
    2017 WTA singles titles           0                0

 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha
Sarkar)

