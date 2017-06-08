RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - head-to-head

(Repeats factbox moved at 0200, no change in text) June 8 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Thursday's semi-final between Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland at the French Open (prefix number denotes seeding). Ostapenko 30-Bacsinszky Head-to-Head 0 0 WTA world ranking 47 31 Age 20 28 Height 1.77 metres 1.70 metres Plays Right-handed Right-handed 2017 Win-loss record 27-11 16-7 2017 WTA singles titles 0 0 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)