2 months ago
Tennis-Ostapenko outclasses Wozniacki to reach French semi-finals
#Tennis News
June 6, 2017 / 6:08 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-Ostapenko outclasses Wozniacki to reach French semi-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Latvian Jelena Ostapenko's dream run at the French Open continued as she stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The world number 47 recovered from losing the first five games of a rain-ravaged match to outclass 11th seed Wozniacki 4-6 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The 19-year-old, playing in the main draw in Paris for only the second time, is the first teenager to get to the semi-finals at Roland Garros since Ana Ivanovic in 2007.

She will face Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the semi-finals on Thursday when she will celebrate her 20th birthday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

