FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - 2017 record
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Economy
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
Mazda announces breakthrough in engine technology
autos
Mazda announces breakthrough in engine technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
technology
Need another pair of hands? Use your feet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Tennis News
June 8, 2017 / 2:01 AM / 2 months ago

RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - 2017 record

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats, no change to text)

June 8 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

JELENA OSTAPENKO (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) in the quarter-finals 4-6 6-2 6-2

Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in the second round 2-6 6-2 6-1

Prague: semi-final loss to Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) in the first round 7-6(3) 7-6(3)

Charleston: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) in the final 6-3 6-1

Miami: lost to Madison Brengle (U.S.) in the first round 6-3 3-6 6-2

Indian Wells: second-round loss to Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Acapulco: lost to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 6-3 7-6(5)

Dubai: first-round loss to Wang Qiang (China) 7-6(1) 6-2

St. Petersburg: lost to Donna Vekic (Croatia) in the first round 6-0 6-4

Australian Open: lost to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the third round 4-6 6-0 10-8

Auckland: lost to Lauren Davis (U.S.) in the semi-finals 4-6 6-4 4-1 Retired

30-TIMEA BACSINSZKY (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals

Rome: third-round loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-1 7-5

Madrid: second-round loss to Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-2 6-2

Rabat: second-round loss to Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 6-7(3) 7-5 7-5

Indian Wells: fourth-round loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5-1 Retired

Doha: first-round loss to Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-1 Retired

Australian Open: third-round loss to Daria Gavrilova(Australia) 6-3 5-7 6-4 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.