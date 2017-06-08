RPT-FACTBOX-Tennis-Jelena Ostapenko v Timea Bacsinszky - 2017 record

(Repeats, no change to text)

June 8 (Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland ahead of their semi-final match at the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

JELENA OSTAPENKO (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) in the quarter-finals 4-6 6-2 6-2

Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in the second round 2-6 6-2 6-1

Prague: semi-final loss to Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) in the first round 7-6(3) 7-6(3)

Charleston: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) in the final 6-3 6-1

Miami: lost to Madison Brengle (U.S.) in the first round 6-3 3-6 6-2

Indian Wells: second-round loss to Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Acapulco: lost to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 6-3 7-6(5)

Dubai: first-round loss to Wang Qiang (China) 7-6(1) 6-2

St. Petersburg: lost to Donna Vekic (Croatia) in the first round 6-0 6-4

Australian Open: lost to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the third round 4-6 6-0 10-8

Auckland: lost to Lauren Davis (U.S.) in the semi-finals 4-6 6-4 4-1 Retired

30-TIMEA BACSINSZKY (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

French Open: defeated Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-4 6-4 in the quarter-finals

Rome: third-round loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-1 7-5

Madrid: second-round loss to Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 6-2 6-2

Rabat: second-round loss to Catherine Bellis (U.S.) 6-7(3) 7-5 7-5

Indian Wells: fourth-round loss to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5-1 Retired

Doha: first-round loss to Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-1 Retired

Australian Open: third-round loss to Daria Gavrilova(Australia) 6-3 5-7 6-4 (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)