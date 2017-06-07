Tennis-Pliskova ends French presence to reach Roland Garros last four

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - World number three Karolina Pliskova reached the French Open semi-finals with a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory against Caroline Garcia, ending the French presence in the main draw on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Czech, who had never got past the second round here before, mastered windy conditions to set up a meeting with either Romania's Simona Halep or Ukraine's Elina Svitolina.

Relying on her powerful serve and groundstrokes, the 25-year-old Pliskova also benefitted from 28th seed Garcia's numerous unforced errors.

She sealed the victory in a tight contest on her first match point with a forehand winner down the line. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)