June 7 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Wednesday's quarter-final clash between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem of Austria at the French Open (prefix number denotes seeding).

2-Djokovic 6-Thiem

Head-to-Head 5 0

ATP world ranking 2 7

Age 30 23

Height 1.88 metres 1.85 metres

Plays Right-handed Right-handed

2017 Win-loss record 24-6 33-12

2017 ATP singles titles 1 1