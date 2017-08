June 7 (Reuters) - Following are some key stats from Dominic Thiem's 7-6(5) 6-3 6-0 quarter-final victory over Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding).

6-Thiem 2-Djokovic

Aces 2 2

Double faults 3 3

Break points won 6/15 2/6

Winners 38 18

Net points won 7/9 7/15

Unforced errors 28 35

Total points won 105 81

Match time: Two hours and 15 minutes