2 months ago
Tennis-French Open roundup from day 11
June 7, 2017 / 5:55 PM / 2 months ago

Tennis-French Open roundup from day 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Here is a roundup of day 11 at the French Open on Wednesday.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "It's a joke, how tough it is to win a slam. Obviously now I beat Novak, but on Friday it is Nadal -- the toughest opponent ever here in Roland Garros." - Austria's Dominic Thiem, who is chasing his first grand slam, said after defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach the last four. He will face nine-times winner Rafael Nadal in the semi-final.

FACT OF THE DAY: At 32 years 71 days, Swiss Stan Wawrinka becomes the oldest man to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

STAT OF THE DAY: Novak Djokovic's 7-6(7) 6-3 6-0 defeat to Dominic Thiem was his first straight sets grand slam loss in four years. It was also the first time the Serb had lost a set 6-0 at a major since the 2005 U.S. Open against Gael Monfils.

PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY: Former runner-up Simona Halep came back from trailing by a set and 5-1 down in the second to claim a 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0 win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina. The third seeded Romanian will face Czech Karolina Pliskova in the last four. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

